Windsor Group LTD Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Windsor Group LTD owned about 0.16% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

