Windsor Group LTD Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 120,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

