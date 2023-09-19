Windsor Group LTD Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,522,000 after buying an additional 134,244 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KO opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

