Windsor Group LTD Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Windsor Group LTD lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.