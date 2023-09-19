Windsor Group LTD Sells 2,149 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,217,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $14,848,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,078,000 after purchasing an additional 155,542 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 272,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after buying an additional 115,448 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.06.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

