Windsor Group LTD Sells 6,080 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,876,000 after buying an additional 27,699,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,882 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,930 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,224 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,271 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.1298 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

