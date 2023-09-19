Windsor Group LTD Takes $218,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $332,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $151,147,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,912,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Melius started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.81.

Shares of ABNB opened at $142.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.15 and a 200 day moving average of $125.83.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares in the company, valued at $25,018,323. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 203,401 shares in the company, valued at $25,018,323. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,147,348 shares of company stock valued at $295,803,385 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

