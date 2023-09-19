Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Lowered to $74.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.50.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WGO opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $70.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $20,015,940.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,997 shares in the company, valued at $31,840,206.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

