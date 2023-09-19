WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WW shares. StockNews.com lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on WW International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get WW International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WW International

Institutional Trading of WW International

WW International Stock Down 2.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,650 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WW International during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 49.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WW opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. WW International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $12.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). WW International had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $226.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.