Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.40.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XENE stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

