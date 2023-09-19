Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPOF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

XPOF opened at $17.35 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $866.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Hagopian bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $97,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $97,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $295,109.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,805.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 60,340 shares of company stock worth $1,332,722 and have sold 48,647 shares worth $912,128. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth about $2,698,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 499.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 229,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

