Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 2.8%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.05. 22,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 619,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.51). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 156.07%. The company had revenue of $68.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,223,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,850,000 after acquiring an additional 557,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,737,000 after acquiring an additional 80,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after buying an additional 1,258,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Zai Lab by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,548,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after buying an additional 430,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

