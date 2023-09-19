Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Sold by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Zuora by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 16,147 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $145,000.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,568.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $373,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 16,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $145,000.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,568.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,545. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. 39,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZUO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZUO

Zuora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.