ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.30.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.99% and a negative net margin of 35.67%.
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
