1,179 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Acquired by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $198.15 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.11 and a 12 month high of $198.78. The stock has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

