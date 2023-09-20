12,203 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,203 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA remained flat at $45.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,698,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $188.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

