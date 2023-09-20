13,810 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.45.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.71. 322,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,730. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.84. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

