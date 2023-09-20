15,569 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

NYSE:COF opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

