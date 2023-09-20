1,600 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FBIN. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.