2,469 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,516,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Czech National Bank bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

