498,049 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 498,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,247,000. Newmont comprises about 3.0% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Newmont as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NEM opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.