6,208 Shares in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter worth approximately $774,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 16.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 2,653.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 6.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.87. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.43 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.18%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

