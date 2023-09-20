A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 680 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average of $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.54.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

