Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lifted by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 131.6% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $317.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.25.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

