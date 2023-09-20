Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.89. 91,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,049,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Acelyrin from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Acelyrin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Acelyrin Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acelyrin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRN. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acelyrin

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

