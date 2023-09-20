Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 188,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 28,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 16,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

