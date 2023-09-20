Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ADBE opened at $541.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $531.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.57. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The firm has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,353 shares of company stock valued at $20,858,635 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.15.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

