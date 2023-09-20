Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lifted by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,503 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.15.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,353 shares of company stock worth $20,858,635 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $541.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.57. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

