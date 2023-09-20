Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.9% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

AMD stock opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $164.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,077.96, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

