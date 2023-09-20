Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives $24.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $8.75 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.53.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($41.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.50) by ($37.00). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 22,195.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGLE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.