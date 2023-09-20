Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGLE. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $8.75 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of AGLE opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.53. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($41.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.50) by ($37.00). The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 22,195.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 117.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares during the period.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

