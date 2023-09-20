Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.25 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

