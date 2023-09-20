Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.25 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
