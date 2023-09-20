Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Shares Up 3%

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Agent Information Software Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.

Agent Information Software Company Profile

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada.

