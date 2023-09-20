Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $112.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

