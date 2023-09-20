Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) & NU (NYSE:NU) Critical Survey

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) and NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NU has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Akerna and NU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 1 0 0 2.00 NU 0 1 5 0 2.83

Valuation & Earnings

Akerna presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 295.26%. NU has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 0.55%. Given Akerna’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than NU.

This table compares Akerna and NU’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $10.80 million 0.17 -$79.06 million ($7.37) -0.03 NU $4.79 billion 7.01 -$364.58 million $0.02 358.18

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NU. Akerna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NU, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and NU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -251.68% -475.50% -71.74% NU 1.23% 11.40% 1.96%

Summary

NU beats Akerna on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna



Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform. In addition, the company operates Solo, a seed-to-sale tagging and tracking software platform, and Trellis, a cultivation and compliance software platform. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About NU



Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuCrypto, a solution for buying and selling cryptocurrencies through the Nu app; NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

