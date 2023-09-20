Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALDX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALDX

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

ALDX stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $377.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. On average, analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,230,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,655.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,585 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,301,000 after acquiring an additional 948,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after buying an additional 147,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 739,206 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.