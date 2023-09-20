Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 888 reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.56.

AEE opened at $80.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $93.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.02%.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 13.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $29,990,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,869,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 77,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

