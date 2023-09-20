American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 343,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of AAT stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 256.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 45,883 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 88.2% during the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 405,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 70,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

