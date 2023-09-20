American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.83.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $80.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after acquiring an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.