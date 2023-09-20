Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 416,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,036,906 shares.The stock last traded at $22.80 and had previously closed at $22.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.77.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $76,707.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,543.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $76,707.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,543.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,008,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,404,876. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

