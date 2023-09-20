Analysts Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target at $11.75

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $772,418.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,481.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $46,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $772,418.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,481.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 246,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,258 over the last three months. 31.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 29.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 11.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.53. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

