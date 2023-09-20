Analysts Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target at $16.30

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on DNUT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -131.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.89 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 196.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 531.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 81.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 182,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

