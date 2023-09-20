Analysts Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Price Target at $145.00

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nabors Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

In other Nabors Industries news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 63,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 392.7% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 283,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 225,940 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

NBR opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day moving average of $110.04.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($3.76). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $778.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.