Analyzing Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) and Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Hua Hong Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $23.60 billion 6.96 $1.32 billion ($0.02) -5,077.96 Hua Hong Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Hua Hong Semiconductor.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices and Hua Hong Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 0 7 22 1 2.80 Hua Hong Semiconductor 1 1 3 0 2.40

Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus target price of $135.19, indicating a potential upside of 33.05%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Hua Hong Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Hua Hong Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices -0.11% 5.69% 4.60% Hua Hong Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Hua Hong Semiconductor on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products. It also provides processors under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD PRO A-Series brand names; graphics under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon graphics; and professional graphics under the AMD Radeon Pro graphics brand name. In addition, the company offers data center graphics under the Radeon Instinct and Radeon PRO V-series brands, as well as servers under the AMD Instinct accelerators brand; server microprocessors under the AMD EPYC brands; embedded processor solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series brands; FPGA products under the Virtex-6, Virtex-7, Virtex UltraScale+, Kintex-7, Kintex UltraScale, Kintex UltraScale+, Artix-7, Artix UltraScale+, Spartan-6, and Spartan-7 brands; adaptive SOCs under the Zynq-7000, Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoCs, Versal HBM, Versal Premium, Versal Prime, Versal AI Core, Versal AI Edge, Vitis, and Vivado brands; and compute and network acceleration board products under the Alveo brand. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, public cloud service providers, system integrators, independent distributors, online and brick and mortar retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Hua Hong Semiconductor

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services. In addition, the company provides multi-project wafer services; mask making services; and backend services, such as in-house testing, backside processing and dicing, and backend turnkey services, as well as assembly and testing services. Further, it engages in real estate development. Its products are used in consumer electronics, communications, computing, industrial, and automotive markets in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, Japan, and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd.

