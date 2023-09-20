Analyzing Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) and Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) and Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutrien and Cibus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutrien $37.88 billion 0.84 $7.66 billion $7.12 8.99 Cibus $160,000.00 2,560.25 -$16.89 million ($18.00) -1.07

Nutrien has higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutrien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutrien 11.05% 16.41% 7.69% Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Nutrien and Cibus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

62.8% of Nutrien shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Cibus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nutrien shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cibus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nutrien has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nutrien and Cibus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutrien 2 7 9 0 2.39 Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nutrien presently has a consensus price target of $79.79, indicating a potential upside of 26.91%. Given Nutrien’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nutrien is more favorable than Cibus.

Summary

Nutrien beats Cibus on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate. The Phosphate segment provides solid fertilizer, liquid fertilizer, and industrial and feed products. In addition, it provides services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in North America, South America, and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Cibus

(Get Free Report)

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.