Analyzing Demant A/S (WILLF) and Its Peers

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) is one of 125 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Demant A/S to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Demant A/S and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Demant A/S N/A N/A 1.91 Demant A/S Competitors $525.84 million $22.89 million 81.18

Demant A/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Demant A/S. Demant A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demant A/S 0 2 0 0 2.00 Demant A/S Competitors 185 1001 1046 40 2.41

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Demant A/S and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 85.69%. Given Demant A/S’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Demant A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Demant A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Demant A/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A Demant A/S Competitors -55.34% -36.16% -13.66%

Summary

Demant A/S rivals beat Demant A/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services. The Communications segment provides headsets for the professional call centers, office markets, and gaming markets under the EPOS brand name. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

