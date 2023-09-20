Analyzing Doma (NYSE:DOMA) & Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) and Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Doma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Admiral Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Doma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Doma and Admiral Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doma -73.90% -213.50% -46.13% Admiral Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Admiral Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Doma and Admiral Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Doma currently has a consensus price target of $43.75, indicating a potential upside of 872.22%. Given Doma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Doma is more favorable than Admiral Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Doma and Admiral Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doma $440.18 million 0.14 -$302.21 million ($20.69) -0.22 Admiral Group N/A N/A N/A $1.07 27.93

Admiral Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Doma. Doma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Admiral Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Doma beats Admiral Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc. originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market. It operates its third-party title insurance agency business under the North American Title Company brand. Doma Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers its insurance product and services under the Admiral, Admiral Money, Apparent, Balumba, Bell, Compare.com, ConTe.it, Diamond, Elephant, Elephant Auto, Gladiator, L'Olivier, Qualitas Auto, and Veygo brands. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

