Analyzing Medical Marijuana (MJNA) and Its Peers

Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA – Get Free Report) is one of 224 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Medical Marijuana to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medical Marijuana and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Marijuana N/A N/A -0.71 Medical Marijuana Competitors $960.59 million $25.40 million 154.10

Medical Marijuana’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Medical Marijuana. Medical Marijuana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Marijuana 0 0 0 0 N/A Medical Marijuana Competitors 125 684 1396 16 2.59

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Medical Marijuana and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 15.81%. Given Medical Marijuana’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medical Marijuana has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Marijuana and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Marijuana N/A N/A N/A Medical Marijuana Competitors -51.74% -48.60% -9.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Medical Marijuana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medical Marijuana peers beat Medical Marijuana on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Medical Marijuana Company Profile

Medical Marijuana, Inc., an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products. The company is also involved in the research and development of new therapeutic agents that are designed to reduce oxidative stress and act as immuno-modulators and neuroprotectants; dietary supplements, skin care products, and prescription-based hemp oil under the Kannaway and HempMeds brands; and proprietary testing, genetics, labeling and packaging, tracking, and production and standardization methods for the medicinal cannabinoid industry. In addition, it offers RSHO oil for the treatment of various illnesses and conditions; and plant-based, non-GMO pet products for health and wellness, play and wear, and environmentally-friendly supplies. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

