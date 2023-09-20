Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Holdings Lifted by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Annaly Capital Management comprises about 1.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.1 %

NLY stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -62.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on NLY. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

