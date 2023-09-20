Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

